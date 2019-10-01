Who’s Jorge Manalang? ‘Hero’ Chicago airport worker in video stops out-of-control cart

SHARE COPY LINK

The “hero” airline worker who stopped an out-of-control cart from slamming into a plane at Chicago O’Hare International Airport was identified Tuesday.

The employee says he was “just doing my job.”

The dramatic video shows a catering cart spinning toward an airplane and nearly hitting workers before the employee intercepted the collision by hitting it with a tug. The footage captured by Dr. Kevin Klauer and posted to Twitter on Monday had over 13 million views by Tuesday afternoon.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Crazy event at ORD. Heads up safety move by a ramp worker! pic.twitter.com/SQi5zB0Ooz — Kevin Klauer DO, EJD (@Emergidoc) September 30, 2019

The video even caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who tweeted “great job, just in time!”

Great job, just in time! https://t.co/KMUXtO8IYz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

American Airlines subsidiary Envoy Air identified the worker who “displayed quick thinking and a commitment to safety” as six-year employee Jorge Manalang.

A hero emerges! When a service vehicle spun out of control at @fly2ohare, Envoy Ramp Instructor Jorge Manalang was quick to save the day. Well done, Jorge! #TeamEnvoy https://t.co/LpmnCju3sg — Envoy Air Careers (@envoyaircareers) October 1, 2019

According to the airline, the catering vehicle began spinning out of control when a case of water fell onto the gas pedal.

“As the cart swung closer and closer to the loaded aircraft, Jorge jumped onto a push-back tug and intercepted the cart at just the right moment, flipping it over and out of harm’s way,” according to Envoy Air.

Manalang is an instructor who’s responsible for training fleet service workers for the airline, officials said.

“I’m incredibly proud of Jorge’s actions,” Ricky Deane, vice president of the airline, wrote in the news release. “He not only prevented severe damage to the aircraft, but more importantly, he prevented what could have been serious injury to his fellow ramp employees or our customers onboard.”

But Manalang downplayed his “heroic efforts” as just part of the job, according to the news release.

“I was just doing my job,” he said. “Safety is our No. 1 priority and I did not want anyone to get hurt, so I used the pushback to stop the cart.”