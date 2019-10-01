14-year-old posts ‘school shooter’ job ad, Iowa cops say. He’s charged with terrorism

SHARE COPY LINK

A 14-year-old boy is accused of posting a “concerning” advertisement on the online job site Indeed last week.

The job? A school shooter.

The teen has been arrested, and Indeed says it’s “implementing new measures to stop this type of posting from ever being posted again,” according to an email statement to McClatchy news group.

The posting appeared Friday seeking the position of “school shooter” in Fort Dodge, Iowa, a town about 90 miles north of Des Moines, police said in a news release on Facebook. It didn’t include many specifics or the person responsible for the post, police said.

So, investigators applied. But then they landed on another web page without much information.

After hitting a dead end, the investigators told Indeed about the job posting. Using information from the company and other leads, they traced the job ad to the 14-year-old boy, police said.

Police obtained a search warrant of his home, and the boy was taken to a juvenile detention center in Eldora, Iowa, police said.

He was charged with felony threat of terrorism, police said. The boy’s named is not being released because of his juvenile status.

“Due to the nature of the post, it resulted in numerous inquiries to the Fort Dodge Police Department as well as the Fort Dodge Community School District,” police said in the news release. “With student safety being of utmost importance, we always are working in collaboration with the (school district) anytime a potential threat or concern is raised. This incident was no different.”

Meanwhile, an Indeed spokeswoman told McClatchy that the job posting was “egregious and clearly violated our standards.” The company cited a page on its website that includes guidelines for a safe job search and ways to report suspicious advertisements.

“We immediately took action to have it removed and are in touch with local law enforcement,” spokeswoman Kristen Gehring wrote in an email. “Furthermore, we are implementing new measures to stop this type of posting from ever being posted again. We understand that this job posting was highly inappropriate, and we apologize to anyone who saw the posting during the short window of time that it was visible on Indeed.com.”