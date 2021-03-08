Wichita school board selects Mia Turner as new member to replace Mike Rodee

Mia R. Turner was selected to fill the vacant District 5 seat on the Board of Education for Wichita Public Schools. (March 8, 2021) WPS-TV

The Board of Education for Wichita Public Schools has selected a new member after a resignation created a vacancy.

Mia R. Turner was chosen Monday in the second round of school board balloting to fill the remainder of former board member Mike Rodee’s term representing District 5, which covers northwest Wichita.

“Thank you guys for the vote,” Turner said Monday night. “I look forward to working with you all.”

Turner was the first of nine qualified applicants to submit their application for the seat.

During candidate interviews last week, Turner said she works as an administrative assistant for the Wichita Police Department.

“I put six children through WPS, so I know how great it can be, I know where there can be some improvements,” she said.