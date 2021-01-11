Wichita schools will bring elementary students back, send middle and high to hybrid

The Board of Education for Wichita Public Schools met Monday evening. The general public was barred from the meeting due to pandemic restrictions. Two members attended remotely. WPS-TV

Most elementary school children in Wichita will return to in-person classes this week while the majority of secondary students are set to start hybrid classes in two weeks.

The Board of Education on Monday adopted the in-person classes proposal made by Wichita Public Schools administrators, citing educational equality concerns for students as suburban districts hold in-person classes.

The decision does not affect the approximately 40% of students whose parents opted for remote learning.

For parents who chose in-person classes for their children, elementary students will start attending school on Wednesday. Middle school and high school students are set to hybrid classes on Jan. 25, where they will alternate between in-person and remote learning.

Elementary school staff will return to in-person work on Tuesday while secondary staff return on Wednesday.

Athletes are apparently still required to choose between hybrid classes and quitting their sports, or playing their sports and sticking with remote classes.

The school board mostly ignored its own gating criteria and did not place the district in a color zone. The numbers presented by district officials showed one green indicator, two orange indicators and one red indicator. The positive test rate and the rate of new cases, which public health officials have said are the two most important indicators, are orange and red, respectively.

The district’s gating criteria calls for remote only classes for secondary students when in the orange and red zones.

This is a developing story and will be updated.