Wichita schools drop Redskins mascot from North High

Native American imagery at North High School, currently embroiled in controversy over the school mascot, the Redskins.

Wichita North High School will drop the use of its Redskins mascot.

The Board of Education, in a unanimous vote, decided to end the mascot’s use over a two-year period.

A committee created by Wichita Public Schools to study the mascot determined: “the term is offensive to Native Americans and the Native American Culture. The term is racially and culturally insensitive.”

Starting next school year, the district will start removing “Redskin” from athletic and fine arts uniforms, jerseys and facilities, as well as school-related activities and school apparel. Trophies and statues are exempted from the removal.

“This is not about rewriting history, or erasing the great pride and accomplishments of the Wichita North High community and alumni,” said Terrell Davis, the USD 259 director of special projects and the head of the mascot committee.

No new mascot was chosen. Under existing policy, the principal may develop a new mascot, and students may be included in the process.

The school will continue to use the shield, drum and feather logo.

The board, at the recommendation of the committee, also directed the development of a freshman curriculum at North High that highlights the school’s history and its Native American influence.

