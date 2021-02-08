Wichitans have a lot to say about North High ‘Redskins’ mascot. Here’s a sampling

The Wichita school board will meet Monday evening to discuss the North High School Redskins mascot. Wichita Public Schools YouTube

Members of the public are still prohibited from attending Wichita school board meetings at North High, but that hasn’t stopped them from voicing their opinions about the school’s Redskins mascot.

Board members plan to discuss the controversial topic at their meeting tonight. Mike Willome, clerk of the board, said the district received about 120 comments on the topic before Monday’s 8 a.m. deadline.

More than half of those who submitted comments — many of them North High graduates — urged the board to keep the Redskins mascot. Others said the term is a racial slur and should be changed. Several said the school could and should retain its Native American-inspired architecture and artwork even if the mascot changes.

Here is a sampling of the comments submitted to the Wichita school board:

“It is part of history and cannot and should not be removed because of a few who dislike it. No matter how you act, you will not change or erase the history and honor of the American Indian. It’s a disgrace to even try.”

“Alumni of North High take great pride in the school mascot and the school itself has always had a great pride in the mascot. Those who wish to see the name changed are ignorant of the history, holding faulty information as fact, or don’t interact with the school at all. Regardless of what the school board decides, those of us who engage with the school will always know, ‘Once a Redskin, always a Redskin.’ I ask that we do not change the Mascot.”

“Despite that affection and the sincere conviction of those who hold it that the term is not derogatory, the racial epithet used for North High’s team and its mascot is indeed an offensive slur to many people and a perpetuation of ethnic stereotypes. Those who have nostalgia for this term are not entitled to decide that others have no right to be offended by it.”

“When I was a senior in 1965, I took this issue to the (North High) student government. I spoke up against the racism of this term, because of family heritage and because I was raised with strong social justice values. Two longtime members of Mid-American All Indian Center — Sandra Hulsey & Bob Marley — related that they had been part of an Indian panel that spoke (circa 1980s) to NHS parents/students to educate the non-Indians as to why the term and mascot were disrespectful. They said that the (non-Indian) audience ‘booed’ them. . . .

“Now, thanks to the Shawnee Mission School District and the Washington ‘Redskins,’ the NHS Redskins/mascot issue comes back around again. It’s time to discontinue this cultural insult and the psychological damage it causes to Native kids who grew up internalizing these caricatures of their culture.

“Drop the name ‘Redskins’ and find a respectful way, including input from the Native community, to arrive at a new mascot name — it doesn’t have to be a person (Bison Butch might be an option). The upset people will get over it and eventually re-establish their loyalty to the new NHS identity.”

“Can we PLEASE stop this nonsense and not jump on the ‘cancel culture’ bandwagon?”

“Rarely is it so simple to make a profound change for the good, and it is our great fortune to be the ones who can put North High on the right side of history at last. . . .

“To work here and to have my children educated here are choices I would make a hundred times over: I believe in this school, its devoted staff, and its wonderful students, who every day give me cause for hope and joy.

“I also believe with my whole heart in the transformative power of language, in its potential to act as a balm against the abrasive, corrosive forces that threaten us: this belief fuels my work. But there can be no doubt, in this year of national reckoning, that language can itself be the corrosive, abrasive agent that inflicts lasting damage. We choose which it will be.”

“I believe the name needs to change. It is offensive to Native Americans. It is offensive, period. There is no way to make the name appropriate. It doesn’t matter what alumni think or the dominant culture thinks, it IS inappropriate and offensive. . . .”

Years ago we didn’t know better, now we do. When we know better, we do better and we can do better. Many schools have changed their mascots in light of new information and in order to not offend. The world did not come to an end when the name changed. In the years to come the current students and students who follow will still be proud of their school, their relationships and their class identity.

“It is past time to change the name. It may not be popular with everyone, but it is the right thing to do. I am a proud alumni, not because of a name, which I don’t use any more, but because of the wonderful teachers and staff and coaches and friends that have made those memories sweet. Please do the right thing and let’s come up with a new mascot that does not degrade our Native American brothers and sisters.”

“Once a Redskin, always a REDSKIN! As a 1963 graduate, a number of Letterman’s Club and honor roll student, I can assure you our tradition, architecture (and) bridge can surpass almost every high school in America. For you to even consider taking our pride away is a total travesty. Have some courage and preserve our legacy.”

“I believe it is time to retire the term ‘Redskins.’ It is a derogatory term for Native Americans. We have stopped using derogatory terms for other groups such as the Chinese, the Italians, the Irish and others, so it is well past time to stop using ‘Redskins’ . . .

“The North High experience is so much more than the name of the sports teams. The education, the friends, the teachers and more contribute to the whole experience. We would still have the most unique and beautiful high school in the U.S. The school would still have other unique traditions such as the River Festival. Do the right thing, change the name, retire the ‘Redskins.’”

“Has anyone on this board actually researched the beginnings of this? How Native Americans have been respected through North high over the years? The beautiful works of art around the school? The Minisa Bridge? What that word means? It’s a disservice to delete what makes our school so very special. Research this please.”

“While the references to the native Americans are baked into the building and the school’s DNA, I do think that the time has come to at least retire the name Redskins. I know that this will be difficult to many students and alumni, but the term has historically pejorative connotations, and (I believe) is not as respectful as many would like to believe.”