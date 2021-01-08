After going fully remote, Wichita school board may consider bringing its students back

File photo

A rise in community COVID-19 cases prompted the Wichita Board of Education to send its students home last month. Now the board may be asked at its Monday meeting to bring them all back, according to an email sent to employees by Superintendent Alicia Thompson.

The email says that the “administration is considering a recommendation” that would bring elementary school students back on Jan. 13, pre-K students back on Jan. 14 and then a blended model for middle and high school would start Jan. 25. The blended model would have different groups of students learning in person on different days.

Middle and high schools have been remote since the start of the school year.

Staff would return Jan. 13.

“Families will not see any changes if they selected the remote learning model for their student, are enrolled in Education Imagine Academy, or have a student who is already onsite being served through a temporary services plan,” the email says.

USD 259 will have a news conference about the recommendations at 2:15 p.m. today.

This story will be updated.