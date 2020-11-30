Wichita schools send 22,000 elementary students to home learning until at least January

Wichita schools will send home about 22,000 elementary students as the largest public school district in Kansas transitions to a fully remote learning model.

The Board of Education for Wichita Public Schools voted unanimously in a special meeting Monday evening to move all classes online until further notice. The decision will be re-evaluated in January.

Students will still attend in-person classes on Tuesday, but will start online learning on Wednesday. Remote learning will be fully implemented on Friday.

The decision does not affect students at middle schools and high schools, who have been using remote learning since the start of the academic year. It also does not affect elementary students whose parents chose remote learning at the start of the semester.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

