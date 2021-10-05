Wichita homeowner shot man caught smashing windows of house Monday night, police say

Wichita police say a homeowner shot a man caught smashing windows on his home Monday night.

The 40-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to an undisclosed part of his body and was taken to a Wichita hospital in critical condition, Wichita police spokesman Officer Trevor Macy said in a news release.

Macy said the homeowner called 911 shortly before 7 p.m. Monday to report that a man was breaking his windows. When police arrived in the 2500 block of East Wilma, near George Washington Boulevard and Hillside, they found the wounded man. Police were told the homeowner fired the shots that hit him, according to the release.

It’s unclear what prompted the vandalism.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Macy said in the news release.

