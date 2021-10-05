Crime & Courts

Wichita homeowner shot man caught smashing windows of house Monday night, police say

Wichita police say a homeowner shot a man caught smashing windows on his home Monday night.

The 40-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to an undisclosed part of his body and was taken to a Wichita hospital in critical condition, Wichita police spokesman Officer Trevor Macy said in a news release.

Macy said the homeowner called 911 shortly before 7 p.m. Monday to report that a man was breaking his windows. When police arrived in the 2500 block of East Wilma, near George Washington Boulevard and Hillside, they found the wounded man. Police were told the homeowner fired the shots that hit him, according to the release.

It’s unclear what prompted the vandalism.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Macy said in the news release.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Profile Image of Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker has been reporting for The Wichita Eagle since 2010. She covers crime, courts and breaking news and updates the newspaper’s online databases. She’s a mom of three and loves to read in her non-work time. Reach her at 316-268-6644 or at aleiker@wichitaeagle.com.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service