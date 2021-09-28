Federal crackdown on violent crime in Wichita nets 1,000 arrests, gun & drug seizures

Wichita police say a targeted, summertime effort to reduce violent crime in the city netted more than 1,000 offender arrests, more than $200,000 in seized cash and took more than 200 guns and $3 million in illegal narcotics off the streets.

Authorities are planning to hold a news conference at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday at Wichita City Hall to discuss their success with the so-called “Operation Triple Beam,” a collaboration among local, state and federal agencies to reduce violent crime in jurisdictions across the country, according to a news release from the Wichita Police Department.

The news conference will also be broadcast live on the Wichita Police Department’s Facebook page, Officer Charley Davidson said.

The Wichita City Council in June approved a request by Wichita police Chief Gordon Ramsay to participate in the federal crackdown program amid a surge of violent crime that’s included dozens of shootings, homicides and other offenses in recent months.

The goal of Operation Triple Beam is to catch and arrest violent offenders who are wanted on warrants before they have a chance to commit new crimes.

The program ran for 60 days between July and September and targeted violent, weapons and felony drug crimes, according to the police news release.

“The collaborated effort helped reduce violent crime and hold offenders accountable,” Ramsay said in in the news release.

This is the second time the city has participated in the program. In 2019, an identical effort resulted in a 40% year-over-year drop in shootings during the two-month enforcement period and netted 930 arrests, 82 gun seizures and more than $835,000 in confiscated illegal narcotics.

But it didn’t lead to a lasting decline in the local crime rate; the number of violent offenses rebounded the following year.

The federal crackdown program is just one of several crime-reduction initiatives that have been undertaken by the Wichita Police Department in recent years as the city’s violent crime rate continues to linger above the national average.

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran, U.S. Marshal for the District of Kansas Ronald Miller, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett and Ramsay, the police chief, are expected to speak at Wednesday morning’s news conference.

The local Operation Triple Beam program included participation by the U.S. Marshals Service; the Kansas Bureau of Investigation; the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; the Kansas Department of Correction; the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office; the Kansas Highway Patrol; the federal Drug Enforcement Agency; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the U.S. Postal Inspection Service; the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office; the United States Attorney’s Office; and the Wichita Police Department.

