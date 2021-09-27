Teen dies after being restrained at juvenile intake facility, Sheriff’s official says

.

A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office official said Monday that a 17-year-old boy who “became unresponsive” after being restrained in a county detention facility died Sunday following a two-day hospitalization.

Col. Brian White said the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into the circumstances surrounding the teen’s death, with the help of the Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy is being performed to determine exactly what killed the boy. Currently, his cause and manner of death are unknown.

During a Monday afternoon news conference, White said the teen was taken to the county’s Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center and booked by Wichita police on suspicion of three counts of battery of a law enforcement officer following a 911 call on Sept. 24.

“The juvenile was acting out, and the people that were watching over this 17-year-old needed assistance and called law enforcement for that help,” White said, referring to what led up to the 911 call. The boy was then arrested by Wichita police, White said.

White said while the teen was in custody at the center, 700 S. Hydraulic, he allegedly assaulted center staff “and was restrained.”

After being restrained, the teen became unresponsive.

White said emergency medical services crews “were summoned” to help the boy and drive him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The teen died Sunday at the hospital. His name was not released Monday.

White said the teen was restrained with both handcuffs and another method used to reduce self-harm and increase safety during his contact with law enforcement. But he was out of the latter by the time he lost consciousness, White said.

White said the investigation into the death will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office after it’s complete.

But right now, “we’re in the early parts of this investigation,” he said.