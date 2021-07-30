‘He was not the hero’: Family agrees to probation for son who killed Andover mother

The 17-year-old who fatally shot his mother as she argued with his younger sibling at their sprawling Andover-area mansion in 2018 stared mostly straight ahead with his hands folded in his lap, occasionally twirling his thumb, throughout his sentencing on Friday.

He declined to speak when given the chance.

Leslie Bruce, the boy’s maternal aunt, spoke and comments were read from his maternal grandparents. Family had all agreed on the 24-months of probation, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said.

It’s what 41-year-old Lisa Trimmell would have wanted, Bruce said.

Their comments all talked about him taking responsibility for what happened.

“He was not the hero, he was not courageous in the situation and he had so many other choices,” ” Bruce said, adding that their family all still loved him.

He had been charged with second-degree murder before pleading no contest to aggravated battery and criminal use of a weapon last month.

According to prosecutors, Trimmell “became upset” during a verbal argument with her 12-year-old son and made “physical contact” with him in the entryway of the home after they arrived back from a baseball game. Her older son, who eventually was charged in connection with her killing, retrieved a gun from the back of a clock sitting on a shelf, returned to the entryway and shot her once, prosecutors say.

He was 14 when the fatal shooting occurred in June 20, 2018.

The Eagle is not naming the boy because he was charged as a juvenile, and the district attorney’s office did not seek to prosecute him as an adult.

Trimmell was in the throes of a divorce from her estranged husband, local orthodontist Justin Trimmell, and was living alone in the Andover-area home. Her sons were living with their father but had visitation with her.

Bruce talked about the dysfunction of the home. She said Trimmell’s sons had become “more and more disrespectful” toward her.

Trimmell died from a single gunshot wound to the neck, according to her autopsy report. The autopsy also showed she had signs of longstanding alcohol use, including cirrhosis of the liver, and had been drinking leading up to her death. Exactly how alcohol might have played into the night’s events, or whether other factors played into the shooting, has long been a central question in the case.

Trimmell’s mother, Mona Fromme, said her daughter was not perfect and “she was not abusive.”

“The bottom line is that (my grandson) made an awful choice and will have to live with that for the rest of his life, and to accept the consequences of his actions,” she wrote. “Although, I feel he would have never gotten to that point if he hadn’t been negatively influenced against his mother.

“I love my grandson and hope that moving forward he will remember his Mom with love and kindness, and that we can get back to some semblance of our previous close relationship.”

The boy’s maternal grandparents have visitations as part of the probation.

His father and brother were in the courtroom on Friday. Family came up and hugged him after the sentencing.

The Eagle’s Amy Renee Leiker contributed to this story.