Shooting south of Wichita State draws ongoing police investigation

Wichita police are investigating a shooting south of Wichita State University, blocking traffic on several neighboring streets in what appears to be a drive-by shooting investigation.

Police set up perimeters at multiple scenes, including one near Broadview and Vesta and another at 14th and Belmont.

Police did not immediately provide any details Thursday afternoon.

This story was originally published September 23, 2021 3:11 PM.

