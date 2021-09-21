Three East High students hurt in lunchtime shooting across from school, Wichita cops say

Wichita police say two East High students walking by campus during lunch break received superficial wounds in a shooting that occurred north of school Tuesday afternoon. A third student was grazed by a bullet as they were standing in front of the school, in a commons area, police say.

Police did not release the ages or genders of the students during an on-scene news briefing with reporters, other than saying that they were teenagers. But authorities did say the two students who appear to be the target of the violence were on the sidewalk north of the school when they were hit. The teen who was hit in front of the school reported his injury later to a school nurse, police said.

East High responded with an immediate lock down.

Police confirmed reports of bullets hitting the school building. One went through a window and the other struck the outside, Officer Charley Davidson said. Police say the shooter fired toward the south, in the direction of the school.

But school officials say no one inside the building was hit or harmed.

Parents or guardians can pick up their students if they wish, a school official said Tuesday afternoon, but students will not be allowed to check themselves out of school and leave on their own.

Police say the two students who were shot on the sidewalk were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their parents have been notified. The third student who received the bullet graze didn’t need treatment at a hospital, Davidson said.

Authorities say witnesses reported a vehicle leaving the area after the shooting occurred. That vehicle was later located somewhere on the east side of town thanks to license plate information provided by people in the area and the police department’s FLOCK camera system

Police say the department was able to track the vehicle throughout the city using the camera system, and they now have in custody “persons of interest,” a vague term used by law enforcement to describe people who may be tied to a crime usually as possible suspects or possible witnesses.

Wichita police Chief Gordon Ramsay said three people in custody were later determined to be suspects in the shooting.

Ramsay said the teens targeted and the suspected shooters know one another and were engaged in an ongoing dispute. He didn’t elaborate on the nature of the argument.

Police say the shooting was reported after noon by residents of the neighborhood to the north of the school, across Douglas Avenue.