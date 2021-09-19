Woman, 19, killed at 40th and Webb ‘ran in front’ of box truck from ditch, police say

The Wichita Eagle

A 19-year-old woman living in a facility for dependent adults died when she was hit by a box truck at 40th Street North and Webb on Saturday night.

Police say the woman “ran in front of the box truck from a ditch area on the west side of Webb Rd.” when she was hit at about 8:15 p.m.

A 35-year-old man was driving the truck, and a 43-year-old man was in the passenger seat, police say.

“The driver of the truck attempted to stop but couldn’t and struck the female causing her injuries,” Wichita police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said by email. “The two males in the box truck were not injured.”

Police officers found the woman lying in the street with critical injuries when they arrived at the crash scene. She was pronounced dead on the site, Davidson said.

Davidson described the woman as “a dependent adult living at a nearby adult facility” who left the campus without telling staff members. Her name was not immediately released.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information about it is asked to call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407 or Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

This story was originally published September 19, 2021 2:14 PM.