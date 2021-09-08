Man fatally shot by passenger in other vehicle while driving in east Wichita: police

Authorities say a man was killed early Wednesday evening when he was shot to death while driving on Harry Street in east Wichita.

The man who died is thought to be in his twenties, Wichita police spokesman Officer Trevor Macy told The Eagle. His name was not immediately released Wednesday.

Macy said the incident was initially reported as a traffic accident around 5:30 p.m. But when officers arrived at the scene, on Harry near Washington, though, they found the man in a vehicle with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on site.

Macy said through interviews, police learned that the man was driving eastbound on Harry when another vehicle pulled up next to him.

“There was some sort of altercation” that led the passenger in the other vehicle to pull out a gun and fire multiple times into the man’s car, Macy said. He didn’t know what exactly the argument involved.

After being shot, the man continued driving his car until he crashed into a telephone phone and rear-ended another vehicle near the intersection of Harry and Washington, Macy said.

The vehicle carrying the shooter took off after the gunfire. Police are looking for a black truck or SUV in connection with Wednesday’s homicide.

So far, no one has been arrested and the shooter is still at large, Macy said.

“It’s pretty early in the investigation,” Macy said Wednesday evening. Police are expected to release more information Thursday.

Anyone with information about the crime or the shooter is asking to call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407 or leave an anonymous tip with Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

