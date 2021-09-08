Parolee charged with murder in Wichita shooting, stolen bicycle case by Riverside Park

. Getty Images/iStock photo

A convicted child sex offender arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 32-year-old Wichita man by Riverside Park is now charged with murder.

Daniel Scott Carpenter, who made his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on Wednesday, is facing charges of first-degree felony murder and attempted aggravated robbery in last week’s slaying of Jason Huber, court records show.

Authorities last week said Huber left a local business on a bicycle and was fatally shot at Murdock and Stackman. His bicycle was also stolen.

Police found Huber wounded around 2:15 a.m. after someone called 911 seeking a welfare check in the 800 block of West Murdock. He was pronounced dead at a Wichita hospital later, police said previously.

In an effort to find Huber’s killer, Wichita police released a surveillance photo that showed a man later identified as Carpenter at the same business as Huber. Police say Carpenter left the business in a white Buick La Sabre and, like Huber, drove west on Murdock.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Carpenter, 33, was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Sept. 3, records show.

His next court date is Sept. 23. Court records did not list a defense attorney for him on Wednesday. He remains in the Sedgwick County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show that Carpenter is on parole in a pair of 2008 cases where he was convicted of child sex crimes, criminal damage to property, theft and burglary.

A 28-year-old Dodge City man Wichita police initially arrested in connection with the killing was released last week without any charges after authorities apparently said he’d been cleared in the case, the Associated Press reported.