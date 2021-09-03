Wichita police arrest Dodge City man on suspicion of murder near South Riverside Park

Wichita police said passengers of this white minivan could be possible witnesses to a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning. Police said if you have information on the white minivan, you can call Wichita police homicide detectives at 316-268-4646. Photo courtesy of Wichita Police Department

Wichita police arrested 28-year-old Caesar Hermosillo of Dodge City on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and an outstanding warrant, according to a news release.

Police are also asking for the public’s help in locating occupants of a white minivan as possible witnesses to the alleged murder.

Around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a call for a welfare check in the 800 block of West Murdock. There, officers found 32-year-old Jason Huber of Wichita, who police said was shot. They took him to a nearby hospital for treatment, where Huber was pronounced dead.

Police said Hermosillo and Huber were both at the same nearby business. Huber left the business on bicycle and Hermosillo by car, headed west on Murdock. At Murdock and Stackman, near South Riverside Park, police allege that Hermosillo shot Huber and took his bicycle.

Police investigators are still working to get in touch with others involved in the case to learn more about what happened.

Shortly after the shooting, police said a white minivan drove by, traveling north on Stackman and then east on Murdock. Investigators would like to speak with the passengers of the car as potential witnesses to the alleged crime.

Police said if you have information on the white minivan, you can call Wichita police homicide detectives at 316-268-4646.

Investigators plan to present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office for charges.

Hermosillo has been convicted of multiple previous felonies and is still on probation in Ford County, according to Wichita police.

