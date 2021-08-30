Crime & Courts

Man’s body found in house on fire; death considered suspicious, Sheriff’s Office says

Authorities are investigating the death of a 50-year-old man whose body was discovered at the site of a house fire Monday. The circumstances under which he died are considered suspicious, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Benjamin Blick said.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was found dead at 52 E. Via Roma in northeast Wichita, near Central and North 127th Street East.

Blick said firefighters who were dispatched to a report of a fire at that address a few minutes before 9:45 a.m. Monday found flames in the garage that had to be put out before they could enter the home.

“Once inside they (firefighters) discovered additional fires throughout the home,” Blick wrote in a news release. “While extinguishing these fires they located a deceased 50-year-old male.”

“The Sheriff’s Office was summoned to the scene to conduct a death investigation,” Blick added.

No other details were immediately released Monday.

