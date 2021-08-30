For second time, Wichita man gets life sentence for underage girl’s sexual abuse

The Sedgwick County Courthouse. The Wichita Eagle

For the second time, a Wichita man received a life prison sentence for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in 2014.

In February, 27-year-old Breyon Mukes was convicted of one count of attempted aggravated criminal sodomy and one count of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to court records and a news release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

The sentence carries parole eligibility after 25 years.

The February trial was Mukes’s second in the case. He was arrested and charged with child sex and gun crimes in 2014 after a 30-year-old woman discovered him naked in bed with her 12-year-old sister, who later told police she’d been molested by him multiple times, according to court records. Mukes, who was 20 at the time, had been acquitted previously of raping a 5-year-old girl he reportedly lured into a bedroom in 2010 and tried to silence with $1 and a piece of gum.

At Mukes’ first trial tied to the older girl’s molestation in 2016, a jury found him guilty of aggravated criminal sodomy, attempted aggravated criminal sodomy, criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felony and defacing the identification marks on a firearm. After the trial, a judge ordered Mukes to serve two consecutive life sentences and told him he could seek parole after 50 years.

But Mukes appealed the jury verdicts and resulting prison terms. In 2018, the Kansas Court of Appeals overturned three of those convictions and all of his sentences over errors that Mukes claimed deprived him of his right to a fair trial.

Sedgwick County District Judge Kevin O’Connor handed down the new sentence Friday, according to court records and the DA’s office. Mukes must finish serving a sentence for an unrelated 2012 attempted aggravated robbery before his life term begins, the DA’s office said.