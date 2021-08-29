Wichita man molested, filmed porn of young girl while living with friend: records

. Getty Images/iStock photo

A Wichita man has been given four life prison sentences for sexually molesting and producing pornographic content of a young girl that he uploaded while he was living with a friend on the southeast side of the city, according to court records and the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

The girl was 5 or 6 years old when she was reportedly abused and filmed by Tyler Dudley sometime between January 2018 and Jan. 31, 2019, court records show.

Prosecutors say law enforcement discovered the abuse when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified an officer with the local Exploited and Missing Child Unit that illegal images of the girl were “being uploaded to other computers,” according to a news release from the DA’s spokesman, Dan Dillon.

“During questioning, Dudley admitted he produced the videos using a girl who was underage while staying with a friend in southeast Wichita,” the release says. “Dudley also admitted downloading child pornography on his phone.”

He was arrested in March 2020 and charged with 11 crimes.

Dudley pleaded guilty to four of the 11 counts — aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated indecent liberties with a child and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child — on June 24. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the rest of the charges in exchange for the guilty plea, according to court records.

Sedgwick County District Court Judge Kevin O’Connor handed down the four life sentences last week. Dudley will serve them concurrently, or at the same time, court records show, and will be eligible for parole after 25 years. The sentence follows the plea agreement he negotiated with prosecutors.

Dudley’s criminal history includes a 2011 conviction for aggravated indecent liberties with a child — an offense committed when he was a juvenile, according to court documents.