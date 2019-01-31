How a missent Snapchat message helped catch a Wichita sex offender who molested kids

If not for his own blunder, a man who molested 6-year-old twin boys and a 1-year-old girl over a two-day time span in 2017 might not have been caught.

But Anthony Kramer, 35, sent a Snapchat message where he bragged about assaulting one of the children to the wrong roommate. That roommate immediately recognized the name of the child Kramer mentioned and went into his bedroom, looking for more evidence of possible abuse.

After she found a cellphone of Kramer’s that contained naked, pornographic photos of children and texts where he described sexually abusing children, she spoke with police.

Now Kramer is headed to prison for at least 51 1/2 years for those crimes, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. Judge David Kaufman sentenced him Tuesday for three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and four counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Kramer was already a registered sex offender when he assaulted the children, the DA’s news release said. He was previously convicted of sexual exploitation of a child for possessing an explicit image of a child in 2006 and served a 31-month sentence. The KBI offender registry says that child was 3.

An affidavit released by Sedgwick County District Court more than a year ago described how the Snapchat message helped lead to his arrest. According to it:

The woman to whom it was sent told authorities she thought Kramer had meant to send it to another roommate — not her. She received the message on Aug. 4, 2017, one of the days Kramer had spent at the home where the children were. The children were abused on Aug. 4 and 5, records say. Kramer wrote in the message that he’d molested one of the twins when “everyone was either downstairs or asleep” or in another room.

When she found Kramer’s cellphone in his room she saw messages dating back to October 2016 “talked about the sexual abuse of several children under the age of sixteen.” Authorities following up on a report of child sex abuse spoke with the roommate about the Snapchat message and what she’d seen on the cellphone on Aug. 5.

When interviewed, the twin boys’ stepmother told authorities she’d noticed Kramer “cuddled up on the couch” with one of the boys on Aug. 4, “which she said was odd.” The twin boys disclosed their abuse when asked.

When Kramer was questioned by a detective, he admitted to touching the boys and the 1-year-old girl while he was changing her diaper, the affidavit says.

Kramer pleaded guilty in October, according to court records.