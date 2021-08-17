Police: Two injured in south Wichita wreck involving dump truck; driver fled the scene

Police said two men in a Honda car were injured during a wreck Tuesday evening near Pawnee and Broadway. Police said the driver of the dump truck fled the scene. The Wichita Eagle

Two people were injured in a wreck involving a car and dump truck Tuesday evening at Pawnee and Broadway, according to Wichita police.

“(We) believe the person who was in the (dump) truck took off running,” Wichita police Sgt. Clayton Schuler said. “We have an individual that we’re going to talk to that could possibly be that individual.”

He said witnesses and video helped them find the man nearby. The driver of the dump truck appeared to have pinned the occupants of a Honda car — two men — against a pole on the southeast corner of the intersection.

“At far as we know at the moment it’s a personally owned (dump) truck,” he said.

Both men became pinned inside the car and the driver of the dump truck took off, he said. The two men in the car were initially reported as being critically and seriously injured. The wreck was reported at 5:24 p.m.

