Body found in alley behind business in east Wichita; person of interest in custody

A person of interest is in custody after a body was found Tuesday by a citizen walking through an alley behind an east Wichita business, according to Wichita police Lt. Krys Henderson.

He didn’t know if the person was a witness or suspect. He said that person was found nearby. The victim, who appears to be a man in his late 20s to early 30s, appears to have been there for some time.

“The body as appeared looked like it had been there longer than a day,” he said.

Police were called about the incident around 4:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 7800 block of East Harry. The victim was found with trauma to the body, he said.

Before Tuesday, Wichita had 31 homicides for the year.

