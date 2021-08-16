Wichita man, 25, killed outside of birthday party near Pawnee and Hydraulic, cops say

Wichita police say the city’s latest homicide victim was shot to death at a birthday party.

The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of South Laura, near Pawnee and Hydraulic. Robertino Gomez, 25, of Wichita was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Gomez was at a birthday party in the area with 42-year-old Marcello Ibarra on Sunday evening when Ibarra decided to leave the festivities.

“When Gomez went to check on Ibarra outside the party, witnesses reported hearing gunshots,” police say in a news release.

Ibarra, of Wichita, has been arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm and a warrant out of Arizona, according to police and online jail booking records.

Authorities did not immediately say Monday what happened between the men to prompt the deadly shooting.

Police are “still investigating the motive,” Officer Trevor Macy said in response to questions.

Macy said the men know one another, but he didn’t give any details about the nature of their relationship.

“The investigation is ongoing,” police said in the news release.