Sentencing for Wichita mom convicted of killing child with methadone is delayed

Kimberly Compass, 23, was arrested Aug. 18, 2019, on suspicion of felony murder in the death of her 2-year-old son, Zayden JayNesehkluah. Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office

The sentencing hearing for a Wichita mother convicted of murdering her toddler son with methadone was postponed Thursday after she claimed in court that her defense lawyer’s representation was ineffective.

Sedgwick County District Judge Kevin O’Connor told 25-year-old Kimberly Compass that she would be appointed a new lawyer, but he didn’t know who that would be or when her next court date would occur. In the meantime, her sentencing hearing has been delayed.

She is facing a life sentence with no parole eligibility for 25 years in connection with the May 31, 2019, death of her 2-year-old son Zayden JayNesahklua. Prosecutors contended at Compass’ trial this spring that she murdered her son by mishandling three bottles of prescription methadone she’d gotten at a local addiction clinic to kick a heroin habit, and either gave it to him on purpose or left it in a place where Zayden could get into it.

Zayden was found dead in pool of vomit that was the same bright pink color as the methadone in a south Wichita motel room where he’d spent the night with his mother and a friend of hers who paid for the room. An autopsy determined the boy died from ingesting a lethal dose of the drug.

Compass claims the friend, who testified at her trial, is actually responsible for her son’s death and told the judge Thursday that evidence proving that was ignored.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Her attorney, Steven Mank, said in court that he thought a new lawyer should be appointed because communication with Compass had broken down to a point that it would “be precarious” for him to proceed with the sentencing.

A jury convicted Compass of first-degree felony murder in May.