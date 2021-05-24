Jury convicts Wichita mom of murder in son’s methadone ingestion death

Kimberly Compass, 23, was arrested Aug. 18, 2019, on suspicion of felony murder in the death of her 2-year-old son, Zayden JayNesehkluah. Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office

Jurors have convicted a Wichita mother of first-degree felony murder in the 2019 methadone ingestion death of her 2-year-old son, Zayden JayNesahkluah.

The guilty verdict came early Monday afternoon after about two hours of deliberations. Jurors received all the evidence in the case around 10:35 a.m. Monday morning after hearing jury instructions and attorneys’ closing arguments. Judge Kevin O’Connor was notified that they had reached their verdict at 12:41 p.m., he said in court.

The mother, 25-year-old Kimberly Compass, will be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 12. Until then, she will be held in the Sedgwick County Jail without bond, the judge said.

Her crime of conviction, first-degree felony murder, carries a presumptive sentence of life in prison with no parole eligibility for 25 years.

After the verdict came down, Zayden’a father, Caleb “Bear” JayNesahkluah, said he was glad that the trial is over “but I’m not really relieved.”

“I’d just rather have my baby,” he said.

Prosecutors accused Compass of murdering Zayden by mishandling three bottles of methadone she’d been prescribed by a local addition clinic to help her kick a heroin habit. Zayden was found dead the morning of May 31, 2019, in Room 19 of the Sunset Motel, 2328 S. Broadway in Wichita, after spending the night there with his mother, sister and one of his mother’s friends.

Although, an autopsy determined he died from ingesting a lethal dose of the powerful synthetic opioid, it remains unclear exactly how and when he swallowed it. According to testimony presented to jurors last week, the boy’s DNA was found on the mouth of one of Compass’s prescription bottles; the contents of two drink containers in the motel room — a fruit punch juice bottle and a Coke can — also tested positive for methadone.

Prosecutors say a box Compass was supposed to keep the drugs in had a broken lock and that she brought it into the motel room where her children could reach it, endangering them. They also floated a theory during the trial that Compass had “dosed” Zayden with the methadone because he was hard to handle.

Compass’s defense throughout the case was that she didn’t know how Zayden ingested the drug. One witness, a neighbor of hers, testified Friday that a friend who rented the motel room for Compass admitted to poisoning him, but prosecutors quickly poked holes in that claim.

After the verdict was read aloud in court Monday, Compass continued to profess her innocence, saying that she “didn’t commit a crime” and that she wanted to know who to talk to about ensuring the friend who allegedly confessed would be held responsible.

When the judge told her she was acting inappropriately and speaking out of turn, she Compass told him:

“I’m not being inappropriate. I’m just asking politely what I can do as a human being.”

Defense attorney Steven Mank, was quietly telling Compass to “stop it, stop it” throughout the exchange.

“This is crazy,” Compass said under her breath.

After a deputy handcuffed Compass, she turned to the gallery and told a loved one: “Please take care of my daughter and tell her that I love her.”

Moments later, she was escorted out of court.