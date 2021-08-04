Wichita police want to talk to driver of this white car about fatal wreck in May

Wichita police are looking for the person who was driving this car around 3:15 p.m. May 31 in the area of Maple and Elizabeth. Wichita Police Department/Facebook

Wichita police are asking for the public’s help identifying a motorist who might have witnessed a fatal crash on May 31 in the 1400 block of West Maple.

Police posted the plea along with grainy photos of the four-door sedan on Facebook on Wednesday morning but did not give a possible vehicle make or model or other information.

Detectives with the police department’s accident follow-up unit want to talk to whoever was driving the car about what they might have seen around the time the crash happened, according to the post.

Anyone who knows who was driving the car at about 3:15 p.m. May 31 in the area of Maple and Elizabeth is asked to contact Det. Kelly Mar at 316-350-3685 or kmar@wichita.gov.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.