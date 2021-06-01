Speeding, drunken driver caused crash that killed 80-year-old Wichita woman, cops say

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita police say a speeding drunken driver killed an 80-year-old Wichita woman on Memorial Day on the west side of the city.

Frankie Baxter died after Scott Cabrales of Wichita slammed into her 2015 Hyundai Tucson with a 2008 Mazda Six around 4:20 p.m. Monday, Wichita police said in an email. Cabrales, 33, was subsequently booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of aggravated battery, driving under the influence and not having proof of insurance, police say.

Officer Charley Davidson said Baxter had turned from northbound Elizabeth to head eastbound on Maple near Martinson when Cabrales “struck the rear driver’s side of the Hyundai, causing the vehicle to strike the curb and a tree.”

Cabrales was driving eastbound on Maple “at a high rate of speed and (was) believed to be under the influence of alcohol,” Davidson said by email.

The collision left Baxter pinned in her car. She died at the crash site.

Cabrales suffered minor injuries, which he received treatment for at a Wichita hospital, and was later taken to the jail, police said.

Police say their investigation of the crash is ongoing. The department plans to present their findings to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office for formal charges at a later date, according to the email.