Garden City man chased people with baseball bat before swinging at cops, police say

Authorities in Garden City say a 36-year-old man is under arrest for trying to attack people with a baseball bat.

Deacon Johann broke windows at a home in the 2000 block of Crestway Drive in Garden City and was “chasing people with a bat” before he swung at officers on Saturday afternoon, Garden City police said in a news release. He is facing possible charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal threat and criminal damage to property, the release says.

Police say they received a report about Johann’s behavior at about 1:05 p.m Saturday. He was reportedly outside hitting a tree with the wooden bat when he suddenly started beating it on an unlocked door of the home, police said.

He then smashed the bat into a large window, climbed into the residence through it and “allegedly chase two individual known to him and threatened them,” the release says.

When the people ran outside, Johann followed and began attacking two vehicles, “causing extensive damage,” authorities said.

He also allegedly chased one of the victims who tried to calm him again before police arrived.

When officers showed up, “Johann refused to listen to instructions to drop the bat, allegedly walked closer to the officers, and attempted to swing the bat,” Garden City police said in a news release.

He was quickly arrested.