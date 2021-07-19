Child hurt in shooting that started with Wichita kidnapping, Reno County sheriff says

Reno County authorities say a man kidnapped a woman and child from an address in Wichita then drove them out to Cheney Lake, where he fired shots into a vehicle during an argument, injuring the child.

Sheriff Darrian Campbell told news media that the man fired into the vehicle while the woman and child were trying to get away from him. Campbell said the man was “being hostile” toward them leading up to the shooting.

The child was hurt and has been taken to Wesley Medical Center for treatment. Campbell didn’t know the child’s age or condition when he spoke to reporters during a Monday afternoon news briefing.

“As far as I know, they’re in care and treatment right now,” he said.

Authorities from Reno County and surrounding areas were conducting a manhunt around Cheney Lake for the shooter on Monday.

“We’re just trying to look and locate this suspect to find out what was going on,” Campbell said.

