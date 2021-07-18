Teen killed in shootout at north Wichita house. A 16-year-old is facing a murder charge

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of felony murder in the Saturday killing of another teen.

Wichita police say officers found the victim with fatal gunshot wounds when they responded to an emergency call about a burglary in progress at a home in the 2600 block of North Piatt around 9:50 p.m. The victim, who is also a 16-year-old boy, was taken to a Wichita hospital, where he died.

His name was not released Sunday.

Police say the authorities were investigating the shooting when two other people, 16 and 20, arrived at a Wichita hospital with gunshot wounds.

“The 16-year-old was treated, released, and booked into jail. The 20-year-old male remains hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” Officer Charley Davidson said in an emailed news release.

Police say the two 16-year-olds and the 20-year-old all know each other. They say a fight broke out when the suspects went to the home of the boy who was killed “and multiple shots were fired that struck all three individuals.”

Police did not discuss a motive in the email or release the suspects’ names. Officers also found two guns during their investigation, police say.

The teen had not been formally charged with any crime as of Sunday. But police say they plan to present their findings to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether to prosecute.