Wichita police seek tips in shooting that hurt 32-year-old man Monday in downtown

File photo

Wichita police say a 32-year-old man is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the 500 block of East Central on Monday night.

The man sought treatment at a Wichita hospital on his own. Police officers who responded to a shooting call near the downtown address around 9:40 p.m. found evidence of gunfire but didn’t immediately locate a victim or suspect, Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release.

Police say the investigation into what happened is ongoing, but so far they know the victim fought with “a known suspect,” who “fired multiple shots from a handgun, striking the victim.”

“The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are working to locate other individuals involved in this case,” Davidson said in the release.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.