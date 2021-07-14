Gov. Kelly orders flags lowered Saturday for WPD captain who died of COVID-19 illness

Wichita police Capt. Clay Germany Wichita Police Department

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered flags in Wichita be flown at half staff from sunup to sunset on Saturday in honor of the police captain who died last week after contracting COVID-19.

Capt. Clay Germany died July 9 from medical complications associated with the disease, Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay announced earlier this week. The 58-year-old Navy veteran had worked for the Wichita Police Department since 1994, climbing through the ranks to his current position, which he was promoted to in 2016.

Most recently, he oversaw WPD’s property crimes investigation division.

Police earlier this week said Capt. Germany had been fighting the illness “for a few months” before his death.

The governor’s order coincides with his “going home celebration” services, which begin at noon Saturday at Central Community Church, 6100 W. Maple in Wichita. Attendees must wear face masks and observe social distancing guidelines, according to an obituary posted on Jackson Mortuary’s website.

Capt. Germany is survived by his wife, Wilma; his parents, Willie B. Germany and Patricia A. Lewis; several siblings, several daughters, a son and 10 grandchildren, according to his obituary. For information about sending condolence flowers to Saturday’s service or planting trees in Capt. Germany’s memory, go to www.thejacksonmortuary.com/obituary/clay-germany.

“My thoughts are with Captain Clay Germany’s family, loved ones, and the entire Wichita community during this difficult time,” the governor said in a news release announcing her order.

“Captain Germany’s dedication and service made a difference in the lives of many. His impact will not be forgotten.”