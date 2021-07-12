Wichita police captain dies from ‘complications associated with COVID-19’, chief says

Wichita police Capt. Clay Germany Wichita Police Department

The Wichita Police Department captain who oversaw the agency’s property crimes investigation division has died after contracting COVID-19, according to social media posts from the Wichita police chief.

Capt. Clay Germany died over the weekend “due to medical complications associated with COVID-19,” Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said in a Facebook post. He was 58.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Ramsay, in the Facebook post, described Germany as “a visionary, a consummate team player, a dedicated professional, and an exceptional leader” whose “service to the Wichita community was demonstrated in his ability to establish partnerships and be an effective problem solver.”

“Captain Germany led a life of significance through his work, was a great friend to many and will be sorely missed,” Ramsay wrote.

“Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Capt. Germany joined the Wichita police force in 1994, working his way through the ranks over the years to his final position as captain over the agency’s property crimes investigations division. He was promoted to captain in 2016, according to The Eagle’s news archives.

In nearly three decades on the department, he also served as an officer, detective, sergeant and lieutenant, the chief said.

Before joining the Wichita Police Department, Germany worked as a police officer in Midwest City, Oklahoma, and also served in the U.S. Navy.

He died on July 9, according to a post on Jackson Mortuary’s website.