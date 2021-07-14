GoFundMe seeks donations to pay funeral costs for girl, 14, killed in Newton shooting

Madison “Maddie” Parrott, 14, died after she was shot at a house in Newton on Sunday.

A GoFundMe account is collecting donations to cover funeral costs for a 14-year-old Hesston girl who was shot to death by another teenager over the weekend in Newton.

Madison “Maddie” Parrott “was hanging out with a few friends” on Sunday night “when she was shot and killed,” the GoFundMe account says.

“Words cannot describe the loss felt by her family and all those that knew and loved her.”

Newton police on Monday said the 14-year-old was at a house in the 900 block of South Walnut with a group of teens when a 16-year-old boy showed up intoxicated. Police said the boy was “waving around a gun” and pointing it at at people before he fatally shot the girl around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police said neighbors and witnesses to the shooting tried to save the girl and called 911, but she died from her injuries.

The 16-year-old boy ran away and was arrested about 12 hours later — at around 10 a.m. Monday — at his home in Newton, police said earlier this week. His name was not released by law enforcement because he is a minor.

The teen boy has since been charged by the Harvey County Attorney’s Office with one count each of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and criminal threat in connection with Sunday’s events, Newton police said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

A judge will determine later whether the teen will face prosecution in juvenile or adult court, the post says.

The Madison “Maddie” Elizabeth Parrott Memorial Fund had raised about half of its $10,000 goal by late Wednesday morning. You can donate at www.gofundme.com/f/madison-maddie-elizabeth-parrot-memorial-fund.