Boy, 16, was drunk, waving gun around before he fatally shot Hesston girl, police say

Police say a Newton teenager was drunk and “waving around a gun” before he fatally shot a 14-year-old Hesston girl Sunday night.

Newton police arrested the 16-year-old boy shortly after 10 a.m. Monday at his house, according to a Facebook post from the Newton Police Department. Neither his name nor the name of the girl killed was released by law enforcement.

Police say the 16-year-old boy showed up at a house in the 900 block of South Walnut “where a group of teens were hanging out” just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

“Witnesses said he was visibly intoxicated and was waving around a gun,” the Facebook post says. “He pointed the gun at others in the room before fatally shooting the victim.”

Police say witnesses to the shooting and neighbors tried to save the girl by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR. They called 911.

The 16-year-old boy ran away from the house and was caught later.

The investigation is ongoing, police said on Facebook.