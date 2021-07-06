Jail deputy on unpaid suspension after July 4 domestic violence arrest by Wichita cops

Bo Rader

A local deputy was jailed on the Fourth of July holiday in a case involving alleged violence against his domestic partner.

Akeem Payne was arrested by Wichita police on suspicion of misdemeanor criminal damage to property and two counts of assault, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said Tuesday in a news release. Both were domestic violence offenses.

“When probable cause exists to support the elements of a misdemeanor domestic violence offense, an arrest is mandatory under Kansas law,” the release says.

Payne has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office for a little more than a year. He works as a detention deputy.

He has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal investigation and an internal investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office’s Professional Standards Unit, the release says.

No other details about the case were immediately released Tuesday.

The arrest is the second of a Sedgwick County detention deputy in less than a week. The sheriff on Tuesday also announced the arrest of Avery Toombs, a corporal who was nabbed by Kingman County authorities for allegedly driving under the influence on July 1.