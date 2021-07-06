Sedgwick County Jail corporal arrested on suspicion of DUI in Kingman County: sheriff

.

A Sedgwick County Jail corporal was arrested in Kingman County last week on suspicion of driving under the influence, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter announced Tuesday in a news release.

Avery Toombs has been working for the Sheriff’s Office for six years, Easter said in the release. He was arrested on July 1 by the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office. Driving under the influence is a misdemeanor crime.

No other details were released Tuesday. It was immediately unclear whether the arrest triggered any change in Toombs’ employment status.

Easter said in addition to the criminal case, the Sheriff’s Office will conduct an internal investigation into Toombs’ alleged conduct.

“Every complaint is taken seriously and is investigated either criminally or internally,” Easter’s news release said.

“Deputies are not above the law and the Sheriff’s Office will always investigate any crime or complaint with the due diligence that the public entrusts in us.”

The arrest is the second of a Sedgwick County detention deputy in less than a week. The sheriff on Tuesday also announced the arrest of Akeem Payne, who is suspected of committing multiple domestic violence crimes against his domestic partner on July 4.