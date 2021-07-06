Crime & Courts

Victim of deadly Wichita motorcycle crash was speeding when he slammed into SUV: cops

File photo

Police have identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash late on the July 4 holiday as 50-year-old David Butterworth of Wichita.

His death is the 25th traffic fatality in Wichita this year and the third involving a motorcycle, Wichita Police Department spokesman Officer Trevor Macy said in a Tuesday news release.

Police say Butterworth was driving north on Rock Road “at a high rate of speed” when he slammed into an SUV that was turning into a gas station lot around 37th and Rock Road. The collision happened at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers in the area “came upon an accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV,” Macy said in the release.

Butterworth died at the scene.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Profile Image of Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker has been reporting for The Wichita Eagle since 2010. She covers crime, courts and breaking news and updates the newspaper’s online databases. She’s a mom of three and loves to read in her non-work time. Reach her at 316-268-6644 or at aleiker@wichitaeagle.com.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service