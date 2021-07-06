Victim of deadly Wichita motorcycle crash was speeding when he slammed into SUV: cops

File photo

Police have identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash late on the July 4 holiday as 50-year-old David Butterworth of Wichita.

His death is the 25th traffic fatality in Wichita this year and the third involving a motorcycle, Wichita Police Department spokesman Officer Trevor Macy said in a Tuesday news release.

Police say Butterworth was driving north on Rock Road “at a high rate of speed” when he slammed into an SUV that was turning into a gas station lot around 37th and Rock Road. The collision happened at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers in the area “came upon an accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV,” Macy said in the release.

Butterworth died at the scene.