Valley Center man accused of raping 72-year-old Wichita woman he met at a bar

Valley Center man has been arrested on allegations that he raped a 72-year-old Wichita woman he met at a bar.

Jeremy Scott Brown, age 31, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of two counts of rape, Wichita police spokesman Officer Paul Cruz said Tuesday in a news release

Police were called at around 4:20 a.m. Saturday to a reported rape at a home in the 1600 block of South St. Paul Street. That’s near Harry and Southwest Boulevard.

Officers found a 72-year-old woman at the home who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Brown. Investigators determined that the victim met Brown at a local bar before meeting again at the residence, where the alleged assault happened. The victim had been at the bar with a 37-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man.

Brown remained in the Sedgwick County jail as of Tuesday afternoon in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

Contributing: Michael Stavola of The Eagle