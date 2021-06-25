Crime & Courts

Teenager shot earlier this week pronounced dead Friday

A 17-year-old boy found shot in the head early Wednesday morning was pronounced dead Friday, according to Wichita police spokesperson Paul Cruz.

Kaleb Engram was found shot outside a vehicle in front of a residence when police responded to a shooting around 4 a.m. in the 5300 block of East Countryside near Harry and Oliver. Multiple shots were fired and the victim was found with a single gunshot wound, Cruz said.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead Friday.

Police do not have anyone in custody. Police are still investigating the cause of the shooting.

This is the city’s 25th homicide of the year. Wichita had 24 homicides at this time in 2020, which ended up being a record year for homicides.

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his six years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
