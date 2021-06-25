Teenager shot earlier this week pronounced dead Friday

File photo

A 17-year-old boy found shot in the head early Wednesday morning was pronounced dead Friday, according to Wichita police spokesperson Paul Cruz.

Kaleb Engram was found shot outside a vehicle in front of a residence when police responded to a shooting around 4 a.m. in the 5300 block of East Countryside near Harry and Oliver. Multiple shots were fired and the victim was found with a single gunshot wound, Cruz said.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead Friday.

Police do not have anyone in custody. Police are still investigating the cause of the shooting.

This is the city’s 25th homicide of the year. Wichita had 24 homicides at this time in 2020, which ended up being a record year for homicides.