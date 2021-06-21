Human trafficking investigation leads to 16 arrests by Wichita police and other agencies

File photo

An investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement into human trafficking in the Wichita area has led to 16 arrests and connected five people with help, officials said.

Multiple agencies “worked together to reduce demand for sex trafficking, recover victims, connect sex workers to social services, and sanction traffickers,” Officer Trevor Macy of the Wichita Police Department said in a Monday news release.

Operation Archangel was an anti-human-trafficking initiative sponsored by Homeland Security Investigations. It combined the resources of WPD, Homeland Security, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Hutchinson Police Department, the Kansas Attorney General’s office, the Department for Children and Families and ICT SOS.

The 16 arrests on various charges included 11 alleged buyers, one alleged aggravated human trafficker, two alleged promoters, one alleged companion and one alleged sex worker, Macy said. One victim was recovered by police and four potential victims were diverted from the criminal justice system and connected to social services.

The arrests took place on Thursday and Friday, Macy said.

On Thursday, the operation used decoy officers to bust 10 sex buyers in the South Broadway area. One sex worker is receiving services instead of going to jail as part of a diversion program.

On Friday, detectives with the Exploited and Missing Child Unit found and arrested an accused human trafficker. The suspect also faces child sex charges. The victim in the alleged crimes was a 15-year-old boy.

That same day, advocates with ICT SOS received a tip about an at-risk adult victim at a home near Harry and Oliver. Investigators arrested an alleged trafficker and connected the victim with services.

Also on Friday, an operation at a local hotel led to six arrests on allegations of promoting the sale of sex, buying sex, selling sex and drug possession. Three of the sex workers were diverted from jail after agreeing to speak with advocates.