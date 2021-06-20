Officer critically injured and suspect killed in south Wichita shooting: police

File photo

One person is dead and an officer is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday night in south Wichita.

Officers responded to a welfare check call around 10:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West Carlyle. Two officers arrived at the home where “two females” were when a suspect inside the home started shooting at the officers, Capt. Wendell Nicholson said.

An officer was hit multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The suspect continued shooting as other officers arrived, Nicholson said. The suspect was eventually shot. He died at the scene.

“There are multiple witnesses that have been taken up to the sixth floor” where the homicide unit is, he said.