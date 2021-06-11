Woman, 26, dies nearly a week after central Wichita hit-and-run, family says

A screenshot of a GoFundMe page shows 26-year-old Lynny Poell with her niece and nephew. Poell died Friday after being the victim of a hit-and-run in Wichita. GoFundMe

A 26-year-old Wichita area woman, who died Friday after being the victim of a central Wichita hit-and-run on June 5, loved to sing and babysit — especially her niece and nephew.

“She did pass away peacefully, surrounded by people who loved her,” according to her cousin Michael Ormsby.

Family identified Lynny Poell as the person injured in a fatal hit-and-run accident that happened around 9:20 p.m. on June 5 near Douglas and Greenwood. Police said the woman was crossing the street when she was hit by the driver of a sedan traveling north on Greenwood.

“It is believed the sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed,” Wichita police spokesperson Charley Davidson said in a news release. “The run vehicle was found (Sunday) unoccupied at a hotel at 36th and Rock Road.”

Police arrested 18-year-old Bricetin Wedel of Wichita on suspicion of aggravated battery and two counts of hit and run in connection to the incident. Although, those charges could change after Poell’s death.

Ormsby said Poell was his best friend.

They have big families but always made time to hang out with each other.

She had worked as a nanny for people he knew and frequently babysat her niece and nephew, 8-year-old Ellie and 5-year-old Alexander.

“My cousin’s pride and joy was those kids and watching them grow up,” he said, adding that Ellie took some of her spunky personality.

Poell also helped take care of her ill father, Ormsby said.

She loved to sing “soulful music” and Disney tunes, he said. Her favorite bands were The Black Keys and Alabama Shakes. She also liked to express herself through calligraphy, he said.

“She was such a gentle soul ... such a free spirit,” he said. ”Free, easy-going kind of person ... She just really loved life.”

A fundraising event is planned from noon-7 p.m. Sunday at Central Standard Brewing to help raise funds for Poell’s family. A GoFundMe effort to help with hospital and funeral expenses has raised more than $17,400 of the $20,000 goal.

The fundraiser page says Poell passed at 11:54 a.m. Friday.

“My cousin’s a fighter, always has been, and she put up the good fight the whole time,” Ormsby said. “And we were all there to see her through.”