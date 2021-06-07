Man, 18, thought to be driver of car that hit pedestrian in downtown is in jail: cops

.

Wichita police say an 18-year-old man is under arrest for hitting a pedestrian in downtown with his car Saturday night.

Bricetin Wedel of Wichita is being held on suspicion of two counts of failing to stop at an accident where “great bodily harm” occurred and also one count of aggravated battery, according to online jail records. He was booked on Sunday evening in connection with the hit-and-run crash.

Police previously said a woman, 26, was hit by a newer model white sedan as she was crossing the street after leaving a business at Greenwood and Douglas around 9:20 p.m. Saturday. Authorities think the driver was speeding at the time.

Police found the white sedan parked at a hotel at 36th and Rock Road on Sunday. But its driver was already gone, authorities said previously.

Police said in a news release that officers talked to Wedel at the Wichita Police Department’s Patrol South substation, at Broadway and Pawnee, “and he was subsequently arrested.”

Wedel is not yet facing formal criminal charges but that could change as early as Monday.

The woman is in critical condition, police said.