Police pursuit prompted by domestic violence call lands Wichita man 13-month sentence

A man accused of sexually assaulting, choking and robbing a former girlfriend before leading police on a chase last year will serve 13 months in prison, according to court staff.

Adonis Keshawn Issiah Dailey, 20, pleaded guilty in April to one count of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement in connection with the March 9, 2020, pursuit, according to court records. Originally, Dailey faced nine counts including aggravated sexual battery, domestic violence, criminal threat and theft.

But prosecutors dropped the other charges in exchange for his guilty plea, court records show.

Wichita police last year said Dailey assaulted the woman and stole her cellphone before leaving her home, near K-96 and Rock. After she called authorities, Dailey reportedly led officers on a car chase that ended after he stopped in the 1400 block of South Main and ran away on foot, police said at the time.

The 13-month sentence, handed down last week by Sedgwick County District Judge Tyler Roush, follows recommendations from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office negotiated in Dailey’s plea agreement.

Dailey’s defense lawyer wanted him placed on probation instead — saying in a June 1 motion that Dailey’s needs “would be better served by a non-prison sentence” — but Roush refused the request.

