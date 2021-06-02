Wichita police search for two suspects after chase ends in crash at Central and Hillside

File photo

Wichita police are searching for two suspects after a chase ended in a crash Wednesday evening.

“Right now, we’ve got a perimeter set and the dogs are tracking the area,” a police supervisor said. “We do have one suspect in custody. We’re looking for the other two.”

“They possibly could be armed,” the supervisor said, adding that police believe the three men were involved in a weekend robbery and shooting.

The high-speed pursuit started on Kellogg around 8 p.m., with a car traveling from Patrol South into Patrol East, nearing Patrol North. The chase ended when a Honda Accord crashed in the parking lot of the Spangles at Central and Hillside.

Officers are maintaining the perimeter in the area to keep the suspects boxed in. Police drones and the Kansas Highway Patrol are assisting in the search.