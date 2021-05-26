US Marshals arrest Kansas domestic violence murder suspect who was hiding for 3 months

.

A Salina murder suspect in an apparent domestic violence killing has been arrested by U.S. Marshals after three months of hiding from law enforcement.

Nelson Gerrod Hull III was arrested Wednesday by the Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, the Marshals Service announced.

Hull, 35, of Salina, had been wanted on a Saline County warrant issued Feb. 26 for first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was arrested exactly three months after the warrant was issued. Marshals had been involved in the case for the past three weeks.

Marshals determined that Hull was likely hiding out in Salina, and with help from local police and the Kansas Highway Patrol, Hull was taken into custody in the 500 block of East Stimmel Road. He was booked into the Saline County jail.

“Successfully working with state and local agencies is vital to our continued success in apprehending violent fugitives,” said Ronald Miller, U.S. Marshal for the District of Kansas, in a statement.

Hull was wanted in connection to the killing of 36-year-old Courtney Ann Hoffman, a mother of three who Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson said was “brutally murdered.” Her children are a 4-year-old daughter, an 11-year-old son and a 16-year-old daughter.

Police believe Hull and Hoffman were dating.

Hoffman was found shot to death inside of her car at her home in north Salina shortly before noon on Feb. 23. A 911 caller had reported the “sound of gunfire and someone screaming.”

In March, police said they arrested 34-year-old Clarence Darryl Brown on suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree murder, criminal solicitation and interference with law enforcement. Brown allegedly helped Hull flee after the killing, Sgt. David Villanueva said.

Hull has ties to Sedgwick County from 2009 on a couple of drug-related charges, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records.

Contributing: Michael Stavola of The Eagle