Man wanted in Salina killing has ties to Sedgwick County, records show

Police have identified a suspect in the death of a Salina woman killed Tuesday.

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for 35-year-old Nelson Gerrod Hull III in connection to the killing of 36-year-old Courtney Ann Hoffman, the Salina Police Department said in a news release Saturday. Police said Hull is 6-foot-3, weighs 220 pounds and has “Mi Familia” tattooed on the right side of his neck. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Hull has ties to Sedgwick County. He was sentenced in 2009 on a couple of drug-related charges in Sedgwick County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Hoffman was found shot in a vehicle shortly before noon Tuesday in north Salina and pronounced dead at the scene. The “sound of gunfire and someone screaming” was reported to 911, police said.

On Wednesday morning, emergency communications in Sedgwick County put out an all-points bulletin, or APB, looking for Hull in connection to the killing. A Salina police captain would not confirm Hull’s involvement at that time.

Anyone with information about the homicide or Hull’s whereabouts can call 911, Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS or submit a tip under the Crimestoppers’ link at www.pd.salina.org. Tips can be anonymous and lead up to a $2,500 reward.